Briggs Public Library closed until at least April 20
IRONTON — Briggs Lawrence County Public Library will remain closed until at least April 20 to ensure social distancing and public safety during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Briggs Library is taking this action to ensure compliance with guidelines from the federal and state government. This target date will be re-evaluated subject to conditions at that time.
All overdue fines have been suspended and the checkout period for anything currently checked out has been extended to June 1, according to Joe Jenkins, Briggs Library executive director.
Restrictions based on fines or overdue items have been lifted for digital services. The library’s online digital services will remain available 24 hours a day at www.briggslibrary.com.
For updates, check the library’s website and social media pages.