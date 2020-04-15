Briggs Library to remain closed amid virus concerns
IRONTON — Briggs Lawrence County Public Library will remain closed until further notice, due to the extension of the “stay at home” orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health and the governor of Ohio, Joe Jenkins, Briggs Library executive director, announced Wednesday.
The current “stay at home” order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. May 1. If conditions permit, Briggs Library will reopen to the public May 5. Patrons can check the library’s website and social media pages for future updates.
As part of the closings, Briggs Library has suspended all overdue fines and has extended the checkout period for anything currently checked out to June 1. Restrictions based on fines or overdue items for digital services have been lifted. The library’s online digital services will remain available 24 hours a day through the library’s website at www.briggslibrary.com.