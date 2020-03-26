HUNTINGTON — Sheetz, in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, announced some changes to in-store operations in order to protect the health and well-being its team members, customers and the communities it serves.
Sheetz said in an email that its self-serve coffee is now suspended. Anyone who would like to purchase a cup of coffee should use the touch-screen order points or ask an employee for assistance. Sheetz also temporarily suspended all self-service beverages, the company said, including fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes.
Sheetz has also temporarily discontinued availability of self-serve bakery items such as doughnuts and muffins.
“Sheetz is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and well-being of our team members, customers and the communities we serve as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, ” Travis Sheetz, president & COO of Sheetz, Inc., said in the email announcing the changes. “These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities.”
Travis Sheetz said these changes follow other modifications already in place involving which include enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures.
KROGER: Beginning Tuesday, March 24, Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores, which includes those in the Tri-State region, began dedicating the first hour of operation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to seniors and other at-risk customers. From 7-8 a.m., these customers can have first access to the store.
“We’re happy to offer this shopping window to our senior and at-risk customers to help alleviate their concerns about shopping during our regular hours at this time,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.
“We ask all of our customers to respect this window of time that has been reserved for some of the more vulnerable groups.”
WALMART: Also on Tuesday, March 24, Walmart announced special shopping hours for those customers age 60 and up.
“To better support customers age 60 and up, our stores will host a special shopping hour from 6 to 7 a.m., every Tuesday, March 24 through April 28,” the company said in an email. “It will start one hour before stores open to the public, and pharmacies will be available during this time, as well. Vision centers will also be open to help with emergency and essential needs only.”
For more information, visit Walmart.com.