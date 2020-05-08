HUNTINGTON — If you are planning to take your mother out to eat for Mother’s Day, you might want to find a location offering outdoor seating or to-go orders soon.
“Our patio seating has been packed nearly every day,” said Clint Artrip, owner of Calamity J Grill & Bar, located in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington. “We prefer and recommend folks make reservations to be sure there is patio seating available.”
Artrip says Calamity J has 16 outdoor tables and is following all the social distancing and coronavirus guidelines for restaurants.
“We also have to-go orders and curbside pickup,” he said.
At Nomada Bakery, located at Heritage Station in the 200 block of 11th Street in Huntington, they have already sold out brunch to-go orders for Mother’s Day.
“We have already had a slew of orders for the weekend and are sold out,” said owner Shawn Schulenberg. “We will be continuing our online orders next week.”
Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo, West Virginia, will be open on Mother’s Day, but has already sold out of its themed meal packages.
“You can come and shop in our greenhouses, and we will have pickup services for those ordering online,” said Brad Gritt, general manager at Gritt’s Farm.
Gritt says they are following all the social distancing guidelines for those who visit the farm.
“Normally, we have a Mother’s Day brunch here, but had to switch to to-go orders due to the virus pandemic,” Gritt said.
The Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has put a list together of all the places offering patio and outdoor seating.
“We just learned that Margaritas is offering patio. Bob Evans has a special Mother’s Day take-out, and Roosters is going to offer patio,” said Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB). “Those haven’t made it to the list yet.”
To view the full list, visit https://visithuntingtonwv.org/carry-out-in-h-town/.