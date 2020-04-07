HUNTINGTON — Cabell County 911 Director Mike Davis urged people to be honest about any COVID-19 symptoms they might be experiencing if they are calling first responders to their location.
Emergency medical service personnel, firefighters and law enforcement officers are still responding to calls during the pandemic, which federal authorities have projected will ramp up in the next two weeks in terms of COVID-19 deaths. Because of this, Davis said people should be honest about potential COVID-19 exposure so first responders can take precautions to protect themselves.
“We don’t want the first responders exposed to someone who may have the coronavirus,” Davis said. “Obviously, that cuts our responding workforce down. So that’s a serious issue that they really need to let us know up front.”
When people in Cabell County call 911, dispatchers will now ask a series of screener questions. These questions include whether people traveled recently or came into contact with someone with the virus. They will also be asked about any COVID-19 related symptoms such as a high fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
If a person answers yes to these questions, dispatchers will then advise the responding agency to be cautious of potential virus exposure. For EMS, this will include responding with medical-grade N95 masks, and police may also respond with masks and gloves.
Davis said people calling 911 should not feel stigmatized about potentially having the virus.
“It doesn’t mean they won’t get any help,” he said. “They are going to get the same help or better, but the people coming in to assist them will be more prepared.”
During a COVID-19 training last month, the West Virginia National Guard refreshed healthcare workers and first responders with the proper protocols and decontamination processes to help mitigate exposure to COVID-19.
For Cabell County EMS, medics have adopted new procedures to help limit their exposure, said Director Gordon Merry. This includes treating every call as if it’s a COVID-19 call. After every call, the ambulance is being completely cleaned and decontaminated thoroughly, he said.
“For the time being we are going in as if everyone has it. I have to take that stand,” Merry said. “No matter what you tell me, I’m coming in with masks, gloves and the whole works.”
For every medical call, one medic will go into the caller’s home to assess the situation, he said. This will help limit the number of EMS employees potentially exposed while responding.
Merry said he currently has one employee on a two-week quarantine as a precaution after a potential COVID-19 exposure.
Merry said it’s vital to protect EMS workers during the pandemic because of an ongoing shortage of EMS workers nationwide. If medics begin getting sick, then adequate staffing to respond to emergencies could become a problem.
In the meantime, Merry said his employees have gone above and beyond in responding to the virus without fear.
“They have been troopers,” he said. “Here on the front lines, they are going into the unknown, and buddy, they are right there.”