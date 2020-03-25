HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools has added several grab-and-go student meal sites to operate Monday through Friday through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bagged lunches and breakfasts for the following day will be provided by the district at the following new locations:
- Big Lots, 18th Street West, Huntington, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.
- Bloomingdale Church, 5241 W.Va. 10, Salt Rock, 11 to 11:15 a.m.
- Huntington East Middle School, 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Milton Elementary School, 1201 Pike St., Milton, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.
The full list of meal sites can be found at www.cabellschools.com.
The district advised those who do not have access to a meal service site to call the food services office at 304-528-5048.