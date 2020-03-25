2020 03xx virus 01.jpg
Spring Hill Elementary Principal Pamela Bailey helps distribute “grab-and-go” meals on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Spring Hill Elementary School in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools has added several grab-and-go student meal sites to operate Monday through Friday through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bagged lunches and breakfasts for the following day will be provided by the district at the following new locations:

  • Big Lots, 18th Street West, Huntington, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.
  • Bloomingdale Church, 5241 W.Va. 10, Salt Rock, 11 to 11:15 a.m.
  • Huntington East Middle School, 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Milton Elementary School, 1201 Pike St., Milton, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.

The full list of meal sites can be found at www.cabellschools.com.

The district advised those who do not have access to a meal service site to call the food services office at 304-528-5048.

