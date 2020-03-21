HUNTINGTON — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson announced Friday that the assessor’s office will remain open, but will not accept walk-in traffic.
“Our office is open to perform all our duties,” Johnson said in a news release. “However, for the protection of the public and our employees, we are not accepting walk-in traffic.”
Johnson pointed out that the assessor’s website, www.cabellassessor.com, is always available.
“If you need personalized assistance, we will be able to help you via phone, fax or email,” Johnson said. “We look forward to helping you with your needs during these extraordinary times.”
For help with real estate and mapping, call 304-526-9899.
For help with personal property, call 304-526-8601.
The Cabell County Assessor’s Office fax number is 304-526-9898 and its email is HelpDesk@cabellassessor.com.