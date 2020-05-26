HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education adopted the charter public school policy after its third reading Tuesday evening during its regularly scheduled meeting.
The policy keeps the district in alignment with guidelines from the West Virginia Department of Education, according to Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe.
“All counties are required to have a charter public school policy in place by the end of May,” Saxe said. “The adoption of this policy ensures Cabell County Schools has a policy in place that is consistent with state code.”
Tim Hardesty, assistant superintendent in the division of district support and employee relations, said officials will be working to develop a webpage of resources regarding the policy in the coming weeks.
The board also approved the operating budget for the 2020-21 school year, pending approval from the West Virginia Department of Education.
The budget totals about $196 million and can be found online at cabellschools.com.
In other matters relating to ongoing disruptions from the novel coronavirus, Hardesty updated the board on a policy waived by Saxe allowing summer workers to continue accruing seniority while working in a job specific to the outbreak.
Cabell County’s Policy 4430 covers stipulations regarding leaves of absence for employees.
“Because of the number of meals we’re serving this year, we really have to change our food service program,” Hardesty said. “In a typical summer, we serve about 1,700 meals a day with two cooks and a number of students that come in and help. This year, we don’t have students, and instead of 1,700 we’re looking at 7,000 to 9,000 each day, which means we have a great need for employees.”
Hardesty said the county now has 11 cooks and bus drivers who stepped away from their usual positions to work one-time-only summer jobs this year, and by waiving the policy, those workers will be able to take a “leave of absence” and return to their original positions in summer 2021.
Also at the meeting, Saxe addressed concerns regarding the Comprehensive Education Facilities Plan, which will affect the district’s schools for the next 10 years.
Despite economic hardship, Saxe said he and county officials plan to move forward with the plan and an eventual bond election.
“Frankly, I have been uncertain if moving forward with a bond proposal in light of the pandemic is the right decision,” he said. “However, many of these leaders see new construction as one of many ‘boosts’ our community needs as we all work to restart the economy.”
The current bond that was approved in 2006 will be paid off early next year after helping fund many of the district’s major projects since then.
Saxe said he hopes community members will feel confident about the district’s future plan when it comes time for an election.
“When we bring the proposed bond projects to the Board of Education, the board will be asked to approve those for a ballot, including general language about locations. After the board votes on the projects for an election, we will then conduct a series of public, online community forums to discuss each project and potential building sites,” he said. “As we have done from the very beginning of the CEFP process, we want to be completely transparent and for everyone to have a clear voice in the decisions we make. Our goal is, on Election Day, voters will be excited about our plans and enthusiastic about their vote.”
Saxe said the groundwork of the plans from discussions with the CEFP Committee and other stakeholders will be brought to the public soon for input.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. However, next month’s meetings will take place on Thursday, June 11, and Monday, June 22.