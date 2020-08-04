HUNTINGTON — Ten thousand portable student desk shields are on their way to Cabell County to help curb the spread of COVID-19 when schools tentatively reopen next month.
The Cabell County Board of Education approved the purchase of the shields, which cost a total of $161,710 of CARES Act funds, on Tuesday evening at its regularly scheduled meeting.
“The child would have a barrier, they would still be able to see their teacher, but it’s light enough, flexible enough to move around,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “It’s easily wiped down, and these will be available for all students in Cabell County this fall.”
The district has also, in the past few months, purchased disinfectant machines, thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer, masks and other supplies to help keep students safe.
Assistant Superintendent Kelly Watts said about 5,000 students have registered for in-person, traditional schedules as their preferred option to return to the classroom, with about 2,500 registered for the blended scenario and another 2,500 for the virtual option.
The online registration period for families to sign up for their preferred method of return ended July 31, but Watts said students in middle and high school who need to make a change can call their school directly.
Families with elementary students who would like to register or make a change are encouraged to contact the office of Kristin Giles, executive director of elementary schools, or their child’s school after Aug. 13 when personnel return for the year.
Early registration allows leadership to make staffing and schedule adjustments, a task Saxe said his team continues to work on as re-entry approaches.
“Our school leaders and principals are working hard to revise our master schedules and put into place all the requirements for our back-to-school checklist,” Saxe said. “I will be having a meeting this week with the Cabell Huntington Health Department to refine our communication regarding our re-entry barometer so both the school district and the health department are confident in our protocol that will ultimately dictate what phase we are able to enter this fall.”
Also at the meeting, board members tabled a policy update officiating the expansion of the virtual learning program in the county to elementary students until their next meeting.
The policy change was on its third reading but was rescinded due to uncertainty surrounding who would provide virtual curriculum to elementary students, either a Cabell County teacher or West Virginia Learns teacher.
While Saxe said it is the county’s intent for students in grades K-5 to receive virtual education from a district educator, families who chose an evening schedule may be provided with separate curriculum.
The policy may be amended in the coming weeks with the finalization of the virtual plans and will undergo another third reading to reflect the change on Aug. 18.