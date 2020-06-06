HUNTINGTON — New cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Cabell and Boyd counties Saturday.
Cabell County reported one new case of COVID-19, for a total of 68 confirmed cases and two probable cases in the county. Of the confirmed cases, 17 are active and 53 have recovered.
In Boyd County, two new cases of COVID-19 were reported — a 14-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman. Both were isolating at home, according to the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department.
The county has reported a total of 42 positive cases, with 34 of those patients recovered.
In West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported a total of 2,136 cases of COVID-19 and 84 deaths related to the virus as of 5 p.m. Saturday. There have been 110,609 confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus.
Cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (329/14), Boone (11/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (68/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (34/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (233/3), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (30/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (127/13), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (38/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3) and Wyoming (2/0).
In Ohio, 38,111 cases of COVID-19 were reported as of 2 p.m. Saturday. There have been 2,370 deaths in the state related to the virus.
In Kentucky, 11,287 COVID-19 cases had been reported in the state as of 4 p.m. Saturday, including 319 new cases. There were four new deaths related to the virus, for a total of 470.
At least 3,344 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Nearly 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 1,891,690. There have been 109,192 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.