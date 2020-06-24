HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Career Technology Center students who completed a program this year or are graduating seniors were honored Tuesday evening with a parade outside the facility.
The long-awaited ceremony recognized seniors who underwent a non-traditional end to their high school careers at 5:30 p.m., as well as senior completers and those of all ages at 6 p.m.
Students and families were encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the parade, which circled around the front of the school.
Completers stopped briefly to receive their packet and certificates from administration, but were not permitted to exit their vehicles.
Graduation ceremonies for all Cabell County seniors will take place this week at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Huntington High School’s commencement is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, and Cabell Midland High School’s ceremony is at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 26.