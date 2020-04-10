HUNTINGTON — Although schools remain closed amid the COVID-19 crisis, Cabell County Career Technology Center students are working remotely to continue building bed frames for foster children in need through St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Gemini Bed Project.
The initiative began in August 2019, according to parishioner Terry Jeffrey, who worked to start the project with her husband, Jim.
“We have delivered close to 90 beds since August,” Jeffrey said. “And these students made the majority of those.”
West Virginia is home to nearly 7,000 foster children who are not allowed to share beds or be placed in a home without one, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. Although many aspects of life have come to a screeching halt because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the need for beds has not.
“We have a waiting list of at least 25 more kids, but we haven’t figured out a safe way to get the beds to them with all that is going on,” Jeffrey said. “I was thrilled when the students asked if they could continue building, because there will be a day when we can get them out there, so their dedication is impressive.”
Bret Masters’ building technology class has been the main source of manpower for the project since it began, initially taking the kids about three days to complete one bed.
“It now takes a few hours,” said Logan Rider, a CCCTC freshman. “We have worked together making these beds for these kids one step at a time, impacting one family at a time, and learning along the way. It means giving hope to kids and parents. It means making a difference.”
Masters met with students via virtual conference last week to assess supplies necessary to continue the project outside of school, and dropped off materials for the beds Monday to students who volunteered to continue their efforts.
“We had the Skills Challenge, and many of my students have won drills, so we’re going to be using those,” Masters said. “We’re doing the best we can with what we’ve got to work with right now.”
Masters said the project has been an eye-opening experience for the students.
“Most of these guys just left middle school last year, so they’ve really become men here,” Masters said. “I really appreciate them. We’re getting them work-ready and ready to go.”
Rider said the class has been dedicated to the project from day one to make sure foster kids have a safe place to sleep each night.
“For most of us, a bed is a given. It comes with the home we live in and it is just a natural thing, but these kids identified by the CPS and the ones who haven’t even been identified yet don’t have beds to sleep in,” Rider said. “It is something that most people don’t even think about having to go through.”
Each bed costs around $200 to make. More information on ways to donate to the cause can be found on the Gemini Bed Project’s Facebook page.
“It has definitely made a huge impact,” Jeffrey said. “It’s touching a lot of different lives in a lot of ways.”