HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner told Cabell County commissioners a new electronic portal for absentee ballot requests has been launched.
“We’ve got the first electronic portal where voters can request an absentee ballot using an electronic device or computer,” Warner said during Thursday’s regular session meeting. “The transmission goes into the county clerk’s office immediately and the next day the label is being put on that ballot for it to be sent out, so that reduces the time it took to transmit and also reduces human error. That’s why we are leveraging technology to make the election process more secure by removing the human element out of it.”
Warner, who is a Republican running for reelection, told commissioners the state went from about 7,000 absentee ballots in a typical election to around 224,000 in the June 3 primary election.
During the primary in Cabell County, workers mailed out approximately 8,500 absentee ballot applications to the county’s more than 56,000 registered voters, and in Wayne County, which has more than 28,000 registered voters, workers mailed out about 1,500 absentee ballot applications — far beyond average election years.
Warner said 110,000 voters in West Virginia have already requested absentee ballots for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election and 58,000 have returned their ballots.
“This election is well underway,” he said.
Warner said citizens who want to vote absentee can now download the ballot application or they can still call their county clerk.
“We didn’t make changes, we simply added to what we already had in place,” he said.
Warner said Wednesday, Oct. 28 is the last day to request an absentee ballot.
“You have to request an absentee ballot,” he explained. “It’s required by state code. We don’t just send absentee ballots out. Everybody in the state is still eligible to vote by absentee ballot due to COVID-19, but we’re not a no-excuse state and we’re not a vote by mail state.”
Warner says while he loves the United States Postal Service (USPS), when it comes to ballots and elections delays, mail delivery delays are a cause for concern.
“Using the Post Office’s own figures, they deliver on time 96% of the time, but when it comes to elections that means there is 4% of the people not receiving their application or ballot on time,” Warner said. “That could mean that 4% would not reach the county clerk’s office on time and when the clerk sends the ballots out it could mean 4% may not receive it on time.”
Even though absentee voting is increasing in popularity, Warner says the majority of West Virginia voters will cast a ballot in-person.
“I still encourage people to vote in-person, if they can; that’s the surest way to vote,” he said.
Warner said the last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 13.
“That’s also the last day to change voter registrations, like a change of party, or update a name or address change,” he said.
Warner said early voting in-person starts Wednesday, Oct. 21 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 31.
“You can early vote all the way up to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3,” he said.
Warner said his office is making sure that every voting precinct is safe and secure for voters and poll workers alike.
“We are working with county clerks to secure personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer for all 1,708 precincts statewide,” he said. “We had zero cases of COVID-19 during the primary and that’s our goal for the General Election.”
For more election information, Warner said to go online to govotewv.com.
“The best source of information is still your local county clerk’s office and the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office,” he said. “Not Facebook and not Twitter.”