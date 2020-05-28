HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and courthouse will receive several technology and security upgrades pending the approval of two state grants totaling about $100,000.
Cabell County commissioners approved resolutions to apply for the grants through the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Service and the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program during their meeting Thursday morning.
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle told commissioners the JAG funding is a COVID-19 supplemental award that will pay for video arraignment systems to help with social distancing. The amount to be awarded is $58,008.
“We’re going to put a video arraignment station on the second floor close to the (circuit court), we’re putting one in the basement for magistrates and the public defenders, and we will put one at the Ona field office so we can bring prisoners straight to Ona and won’t have to bring them down here,” Zerkle said. “We’re going to try to get them for mental hygiene and Prestera; if we could get that, it would be a major accomplishment.”
Zerkle said the funds will also pay for laptops and iPads for deputies and officers in the field to conduct video conferences.
“If we have a major incident out on the scene, my sergeant can pull it up and we can get a group together and talk about it,” Zerkle said. “We’re going to start immediately buying the equipment and getting this stuff going.”
Commissioners said the proposal was a move in the right direction and will increase the overall efficiency of the system.
“We can use it year-round outside of COVID-19,” Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said.
The second grant for court security in the amount of $42,500 will pay for increased safety measures to the rooms of the judges inside the courthouse as well as maintenance work, Zerkle said.
“A long time ago the Supreme Court had Farrell, Chiles and Ferguson on a separate system that they maintained. Over time it has deteriorated and went down,” Zerkle said. “They are willing to pay for all the upgrades and bring it all back up to par, and we will assume it after that.”
Zerkle said the state Division of Justice and Community Services has been generous with grant money in the past and he is confident the funds will come through for the upgrades.