HUNTINGTON — Adjustment.
It’s what many adults have been struggling with amid the novel coronavirus pandemic — but children who are accustomed to a constant school routine and have been for most of their lives may be the most at risk, according to Cabell County school support personnel.
And with facilities officially closed through the end of the academic year, counselors, teachers, social workers and other district officials are working to ensure students are finding a “new normal” amid the chaos.
“The majority of our kids are doing the best they can,” Tracy Urian, one of six counselors at Cabell Midland High School, said. “A lot of kids are struggling with depression, anxiety, being at home constantly — as a society, we don’t stop and think about what children might face every day. If they’re in a toxic situation, that makes it very hard for them because now they are with those people every day.”
That’s why schools in the district have been making the effort to ensure two-way contact is made between students and staff each week, not only to make certain assignments are being completed, but to check on the child’s well-being, too.
“I can’t call and leave a message,” Urian said. “I have to talk to someone, text with someone, something.”
Michelle Woomer, a counselor at Huntington East Middle School, said she has created a virtual support group for students as well as a self-referral form for those who may need extra help.
“If there is a kid out there that wants to talk to someone, we have social workers, counselors and Community in Schools, so they have a lot of help,” Woomer said. “I’ve talked to a few kids on the phone, checked in with them, but I think the kids aren’t used to that — I have had a couple kids refer themselves, but I think they’re adjusting to it like everyone else. Some of the teams at our school are doing social groups virtually so the kids can catch up with each other with a teacher there to monitor, just to get that social aspect going.”
A counselor at Explorer Academy, Christine Raines, said she has personally messaged 400-plus students to make sure their needs are met during the stay-at-home order.
“Before the shelter in place, I went to a couple of food drop-off sites to see my kids, asking them what they needed, because a lot of parents had their cellphones turned off during this time — they didn’t know about the free internet or the school supplying devices,” Raines said. “Now, I’ve had to change my way of contact a bit since we can’t be face-to-face, but I’ve been able to keep in touch through Schoology, texting; I’ve given kids my work cellphone number.”
In an effort to create a new routine for the students, Raines said each class has an online meeting each day simply to “check in” or request any assistance.
Support personnel have also been working alongside daily meal deliveries to ensure all students are well-fed during the crisis.
“We don’t want any kid to go hungry or be so anxious, nervous, that they feel like they can’t function,” Urian said. “Our main priority is making sure these kids are OK.”
Woomer said as of now, counselors are planning for the start of the school year in fall as usual.
“I hope and pray that we are back in school come August,” Woomer said. “I miss seeing the kids and that interaction. I’m developing a month-by-month plan to get back to normal.”