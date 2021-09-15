This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
HUNTINGTON — Three Cabell County residents were among the 35 virus-related deaths reported in West Virginia on Wednesday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 47-year-old woman, 47-year-old man and 75-year-old woman, all from Cabell County, bringing the county’s total number of virus-related deaths to 204.
The deaths pushed the county over the total number of county residents who died during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, which claimed the lives of 200 Cabell Countians. An 85-year-old woman was the 200th death, reported earlier this week.
“The 1918-19 flu hit in three waves. We’re in COVID’s third wave peak now. We will soon enough have time to compare the two pandemics, the lessons we’ve learned and those it seems we haven’t,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. “Today, I’d reflect that our ancestors knew and loved people who died from the flu and we knew and loved people who died from COVID. I’d ask all Cabell Countians to do everything in their power to stop the increasing COVID deaths.”
There have been 3,296 deaths statewide related to COVID-19.
There were 1,805 new cases of the virus reported in West Virginia on Wednesday, for a total of 214,984.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (2,207), Berkeley (15,490), Boone (2,804), Braxton (1,538), Brooke (2,657), Cabell (12,223), Calhoun (730), Clay (946), Doddridge (910), Fayette (4,795), Gilmer (1,090), Grant (1,699), Greenbrier (3,964), Hampshire (2,464), Hancock (3,347), Hardy (2,012), Harrison (8,097), Jackson (2,932), Jefferson (5,740), Kanawha (19,943), Lewis (2,150), Lincoln (2,164), Logan (4,368), Marion (5,979), Marshall (4,473), Mason (2,906), McDowell (2,192), Mercer (6,879), Mineral (3,722), Mingo (3,698), Monongalia (10,976), Monroe (1,769), Morgan (1,626), Nicholas (2,721), Ohio (5,265), Pendleton (959), Pleasants (1,183), Pocahontas (904), Preston (3,735), Putnam (6,996), Raleigh (9,297), Randolph (4,171), Ritchie (1,077), Roane (1,011), Summers (1,122), Taylor (1,725), Tucker (804), Tyler (1,101), Upshur (3,188), Wayne (4,359), Webster (842), Wetzel (2,025), Wirt (636), Wood (10,468) and Wyoming (2,905).
Statewide, there were 27,674 active cases Wednesday. Cabell County reported 1,940 active cases.
In Ohio, more than 7,700 new cases were reported, while Kentucky reported nearly 5,400 new cases.
