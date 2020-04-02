CHARLESTON — As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in the Tri-State, leaders in Charleston continued to stress social distancing and proper hand-washing to prevent overloading the health care system.
“The future will be written from what we keep doing, not what we have done to date,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia coronavirus czar, Thursday during Gov. Jim Justice’s daily press briefing.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department announced three new cases of the virus in the county, making the total four. The new patients are a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s. The health department declined to provide any further details.
“Our public should be aware that, as in other communities, the risk of community spread increases as the number of cases increases,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical director at the health department, in a release. “Residents should take all recommended precautions to prevent the spread of this disease, heed the governor’s executive orders to stay home, and follow reliable information outlets for changes.”
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, making the total positive case count 217. One Cabell case was not included in this roundup.
The official state count by county is: Barbour (one), Berkeley (27), Cabell (three), Greenbrier (three), Hancock (five), Hardy (two), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (39), Logan (four), Marion (10), Marshall (four), Mason (three), Mercer (three), Monongalia (35), Morgan (one), Ohio (10), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (three), Putnam (five), Raleigh (three), Randolph (two), Roane (two), Tucker (three), Upshur (one), Wetzel (two), Wirt (one) and Wood (three).
This week, Justice extended the school closure through the end of the month, and on Thursday he and state school superintendent Clayton Burch defended their optimism that students would still be able to return to the classroom this school year. Legislative leaders of both parties, in a letter to the governor, have called for the rest of the year to be canceled.
“Current public health modeling projections suggest the COVID-19 virus will peak during the first week of May in West Virginia,” the letter reads. “Based upon these projections, we believe it would be wise to fall on the side of caution and keep students at home for the remainder of the 2020 school year rather than risk sending our children into potentially hazardous and untenable learning environments.”
Burch said he was disheartened to hear about the letter and said state leaders need to have a unified message.
“We want to be as optimistic for our children as we can,” Burch said. “It is important they know there is an end to this. We want to save that time at the end to see your teacher, bring closure to the school year. If we can, we want to do that.”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 1.
“If you are frustrated — I’m frustrated, too. This is not how we want to live. This is not what we signed up for, but it’s where we are,” DeWine said. “My goal for all Ohioans is that we make it — that we get through this, live through it. What Ohioans are doing every day is saving lives.”
There are now at least 2,902 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio, with 81 deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There are 802 people admitted to hospitals, with 260 of those in intensive care units.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced two new cases, along with the county’s first death associated with the novel coronavirus. A 49-year-old man confirmed to have the virus died. A 37-year-old woman is in hospital isolation, and a 68-year-old woman is isolating at home.
The state reported at 5 p.m. Thursday 770 positive cases of COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced he extended the state’s school closure until May 1. He also said the state was building a 2,000-bed facility on the state fairgrounds in Louisville in preparation for a surge of cases.