HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Career Technology Center will celebrate its Class of 2020 with a drive-thru completer ceremony at 6 p.m. June 23 and a licensed practical nurse (LPN) graduation June 12.
Frank Barnett, principal and director at CCCTC, said while the ceremonies will be nontraditional, staff has plans to ensure graduating seniors continue to feel celebrated during these uncertain times.
“You can decorate your cars. We’ll start at about 5 p.m. lining up on the access road down below (the school) by the sign, then parade up the hill,” Barnett said in a Facebook Live video Wednesday afternoon. “We’ll wave, have signs for you — all those good things.”
Students will receive packets as they drive up to the school, which will include completer certificates and stoles and cords for graduation.
Barnett said students are welcome to pick up these items ahead of the parade, but urged to keep them in a safe place to wear during their Huntington High School or Cabell Midland High School ceremonies June 25 and June 26, respectively.
The format of the LPN ceremony has yet to be decided, but Barnett said it, too, will be nontraditional and begin at 6 p.m.
Barnett also advised students who have books or devices to return to the school to drop them off at any time.