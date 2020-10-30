HUNTINGTON — Eight more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in schools in Cabell County.
On Friday, Cabell County Schools said six individuals at Huntington High School had tested positive for the virus. Four of the individuals last attended school Oct. 20, one last attended Oct. 22 and the other last attended Oct. 27.
Contact tracing has been conducted, resulting in 11 additional individuals at Huntington High School being asked to quarantine after it was determined that they had come into direct contact with the individuals who tested positive.
An individual at Cabell Midland High School who was last at school Oct. 26 also has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing for that case has resulted in 25 individuals at Cabell Midland High School and one Central Office employee being asked to quarantine.
An individual at Guyandotte Elementary School also tested positive for the virus after last being at school Oct. 27. Contact tracing for that case resulted in nine additional individuals in the Guyandotte Elementary community being asked to quarantine.
All three schools remain open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced, the district said in a news release.
Additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at Huntington High School, Nichols Elementary School and Spring Hill Elementary School on Thursday.
Cabell County Schools has a COVID-19 Action Center on the district’s website at www.cabellschools.com to help keep the community informed on the number of positive cases in individual schools and how many students and staff are quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.