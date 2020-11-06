Cabell County confirms five more COVID cases in schools
HUNTINGTON — Five more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in schools in Cabell County.
At the Cabell County Career Technology Center, two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the school district. One individual was last at school Wednesday, while the other was last at school Monday. Contact tracing has resulted in no additional people being asked to quarantine.
An individual at Cabell Midland High School also tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Monday. Contact tracing for that case resulted in 15 additional individuals at the school being asked to quarantine.
At Huntington High School, one individual tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Thursday. Contact tracing for that case resulted in 20 additional individuals at Huntington High being asked to quarantine, with the quarantines including several members of the marching band.
Out of an abundance of caution, the school district said the band would not perform during Friday’s football game.
An individual at Huntington East Middle School also tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Oct. 30. Contact tracing resulted in no additional people being asked to quarantine.
The schools remain open and on the blended learning schedules previously announced, the release said.
Cabell County Schools has a COVID-19 Action Center on the district’s website at www.cabellschools.com to help keep the community informed on the number of positive cases in individual schools and how many students and staff are quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.