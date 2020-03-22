HUNTINGTON – After conducting an emergency meeting by phone Sunday, the Cabell County Commission voted to suspend general public access to the Cabell County Courthouse due to growing concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Public access to the courthouse will be suspended through Friday, April 3, unless conditions change.
Anyone who needs to conduct courthouse business should contact the individual office that handles the particular matter to schedule an appointment or make arrangements for services by phone, mail or via the internet.
The offices will also work with the public to help them obtain records or any other services not available online, by phone or mail.
The commissioners stated they realize the federal and state guidance on handling the coronavirus is rapidly changing, and they are monitoring the situation, which could cause further changes.
The following is a list of phone numbers and website links to each of the county offices:
Commission Office, 304-526-8634
County Clerk’s Office, 304-526-8625 or cabellcountyclerk.org
Circuit Clerk’s Office, 304-526-8622
Sheriff’s Office, 304-526-8664
Sheriff’s Tax Office, 304-526-8672
Prosecutor’s Office, 304-526-8653
Assessor’s Office, 304-526-8601 or cabellassessor.com
Cabell County EMS, 304-526-8499
Cabell County 911 Administrative Office, 304-526-8555 or 911 for emergencies