HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Courthouse is set to reopen to the general public next week, but with social distancing guidelines in place.
Cabell County commissioners closed the courthouse to the public amid the height of the COVID-19 epidemic in March. In an emergency meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted to reopen the courthouse Monday, May 11, unless conditions worsen.
“Precautions have been taken to safeguard the employees and the public. Everyone is asked to please continue to follow social distancing guidelines,” according to a release from the commission.
Although the courthouse is reopening to the public, commissioners urged anyone who needs to conduct courthouse business to contact the individual office that handles the particular matter to schedule an appointment or make arrangements for services by phone, mail or via the internet.
The offices will work with the public to help them obtain records or any other services not available online, by phone or by mail.
The commissioners said they realize the federal and state guidance on handling the coronavirus is rapidly changing, and they are monitoring the situation, which could cause further changes.
The following is a list of phone numbers and website links to each of the county offices:
- Commission Office, 304-526-8634.
- County Clerk’s Office, 304-526-8625 or cabellcountyclerk.org.
- Circuit Clerk’s Office, 304-526-8622.
- Sheriff’s Office, 304-526-8664.
- Sheriff’s Tax Office, 304-526-8672.
- Prosecutor’s Office, 304-526-8653.
- Assessor’s Office, 304-526-8601 or cabellassessor.com.
- Cabell County EMS, 304-526-8499.
- Cabell County 911 Administrative Office, 304-526-8555, or 911 for emergencies.