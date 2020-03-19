HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus after a second person tested positive for the virus in West Virginia this week.
In a special meeting, commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that seizes upon the county’s right to declare a state of emergency under state code. Commission President Nancy Cartmill physically attended the meeting, while commissioners Jim Morgan and Kelli Sobonya attended by phone.
“We, the Cabell County Commission, declare that a state of emergency exists in the county, and we hereby invoke and declare those portions of the West Virginia code which are applicable to the conditions and cause the issuance of this proclamation be in effect and full force in the county,” the proclamation states.
The proclamation will allow the county to seek federal money if it were to become available and to hold regular emergency meetings, said Cabell County Emergency Medical Services Director Gordon Merry.
Merry said he’s pleased with the county’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak so far, which included establishing a call center. The call center is currently operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to address general questions and concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation. The call center number is 304-526-6544.
However, Merry said he’s concerned about the national shortage of masks for EMS workers, known as N95 masks. West Virginia had sought nearly 160,000 masks from the federal government, but was only provided 2,200.
With 204 EMS agencies in the state, that works out to roughly 10 masks per agency, Merry said.
“It’s critical, and I can’t find them anywhere,” he said. “I am worried about our providers and we have to protect them, and I don’t know where to get them.”
Merry said the problem is not money, but supply, because no vendor has the masks in stock. The county now has about 200 masks on hand, he said. Each mask may be used about five times before being thrown out.
Paramedics and EMTs were being trained Thursday on how to sanitize and store the masks they currently have, he said. If the virus ramps up in the county, it would not be long before the county ran out of the masks.
Commissioners said they would contact state officials in hopes of finding a solution to the shortage.
Tim Hazelett, administrator for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, thanked commissioners for passing the proclamation. The health department has been in contact with federal representatives to discuss the “rapidly changing” outbreak, he said.
On Wednesday, 48 people called the COVID-19 call center, and 56 people called as of Thursday evening, he said.
Thursday’s special meeting was held to accept the audit for the county’s 2019-20 fiscal year, which was a “clean audit” with no recommended changes or findings. Commissioners unanimously agreed to accept the audit and forward it to the State Auditor’s Office.