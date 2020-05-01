Cabell County Democratic Convention to be held virtually

HUNTINGTON — In light of the global health pandemic, the Cabell County Democratic Convention will be held virtually via electronic pre-registration and balloting.

Cabell County Democrats may visit https://wvdemocrats.com/2020countyconvention/ to pre-file for the county convention and hopefuls to run for delegate to the state convention. The pre-filing begins at 9 a.m. Friday, May 1, and ends at 5 p.m. May 12.

For more information, contact Cabell County Chairwoman Nancy Eplin at 304-736-1261.

For assistance in completing the online pre-filing process, call the West Virginia Democratic Party hotline at 681-758-1437.

