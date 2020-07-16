HUNTINGTON — One Cabell County EMS employee has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Thursday.
Director Gordon Merry said the employee is in good condition and was tested after developing symptoms earlier in the week.
“He was off duty, had been off duty, developed symptoms, got tested, reported them to us and we immediately took action to protect us and our citizens,” Merry said.
“It’s unfortunate that it happened. We aren’t the first agency and probably won’t be the last; it’s something we are all going to have to deal with,” Merry said.
As a precaution, 15 additional employees who were in direct contact with the positive employee have been told to self-isolate until at least July 24 before they can safely return to work.
“We’re looking for symptoms. If they don’t develop symptoms during that period of time, then they would be cleared because they have passed that 14-day quarantine period without symptoms,” said Connie Priddy, director of quality compliance and infection control nurse.
She added that asymptomatic employees would not be required to take a COVID-19 test before returning to work, but that any individual who develops even mild symptoms should be tested as soon as possible.
In the meantime, to fill the void left by those in self-isolation, Merry said some employees working on the nonemergency transport crew will be transferred to the 911 side temporarily. Long, scheduled transports that are more than three hours away will be temporarily suspended as the agency focuses on the local effort.
“We have three focuses right now: the safety of our employees, the public and our one sick employee,” Merry added.
The positive employee was stationed at Cabell County EMS Station 2, located at 343 Norway Ave. in Huntington. The entire station and each vehicle there was thoroughly disinfected using a CURIS Decontamination Machine, recently purchased by the County Commission.
The portable, hydrogen peroxide-based fogging system is capable of disinfecting a room or enclosed area via a pulse technology. Merry said it takes around 45 minutes to effectively decontaminate an ambulance, and that crews spent nearly 20 hours to ensure the entire station was cleaned and ready for the next shift of workers.
“We began the process of disinfecting at 11 a.m. Tuesday and finished at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday doing the station and the ambulances,” he said.
The next rotation of workers began their shifts at 7 a.m. that day.
All EMS employees are required to wear N-95 masks and gloves on every call to which they respond. Face shields are recommended if the patient is believed to be COVID-19 positive. Priddy said this has been the agency’s policy since the start of the pandemic.
“Something is working,” she said. “Our crews transport about 100 patients every day so they are coming in contact with hundreds of people, and for this to be our first positive case assures us we’re doing something right.”
Merry said the EMS workers currently have plenty of masks.
“There is no shortage. We have had good cooperation with the state Office of Emergency Services who has provided masks. We’ve done very well and are in good shape now, but I do have concerns for the future,” Merry said. “I think with this going on and into flu season, it will be a big challenge.”