20201122-hd-schoolmap.jpg
Courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Education

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County was designated as “orange” on the color-coded map released Saturday by the West Virginia Department of Education.

That means the school district will operate on the remote and virtual learning schedules previously announced, and athletic and extracurricular activities will follow guidelines established by the governor’s executive orders and the WVSSAC, according to a post on the Cabell County Schools website.

Remote learning will be in place Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 23-25, while there will be no school Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27, because of Thanksgiving.

The color orange signals there is “heightened community transmission” of COVID-19 in the county.

