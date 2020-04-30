HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School seniors had the chance to pick up caps and gowns on Wednesday morning in preparation for their tentative late June graduation ceremony.
Students followed a schedule from 10 a.m. to noon in alphabetical order to keep the drive-through safe and moving.
Signs in honor of the seniors also were displayed, and although those participating were not permitted to leave their cars, students were encouraged to come back to the school until early evening to take pictures.
Cabell Midland High School put on a similar graduation drive-through event Tuesday for its seniors to pick up caps, gowns and other items.
Some Cabell Midland parents also have put their heads together to facilitate creative ways to make sure the Class of 2020 is properly celebrated, despite their last year of high school being cut short amid COVID-19 concerns.
A parade through the Barboursville area is in the works for the evening of May 22; further details will be released as planning progresses.
Those interested in participating in the parade may contact the Village of Barboursville by Saturday, May 2, to ensure a spot in the event.