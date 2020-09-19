HUNTINGTON — For the first time since school began Sept. 8, Cabell County has received a green metric on the state’s color-coded alert system, meaning students will continue to attend classes in person for the week of Sept. 21-25.
Schools in the district will continue to operate on the blended and virtual schedules already established, and athletic and extracurricular activities can also continue, according to Communications Director Jedd Flowers.
A green ranking for the week means there are three or fewer cases of infection per 100,000, or less than 3% positivity rate, in data collected by Thursday.
The color-coded map was updated for the coming week for all counties in the state at 5 p.m. Saturday and is based on the positive percentage rate over a seven-day rolling period.
Despite Cabell’s progression into green standing from yellow, neighboring counties did not fare as well.
Putnam County, whose students have yet to return to classes in person, received a red metric after teetering in orange for several weeks, meaning substantial community transmission has been reported, with 25 or more cases per 100,000.
Kanawha, Fayette and Mingo counties also ranked red on the map, while Monongalia County went from red to orange; however, an orange standing also prohibits in-person classes and activities.
Mason, Lincoln and Wayne counties are yellow for the upcoming school week, which suggests an increase in community transmission from green but still allows for continued in-person instruction and extracurricular practices.
Only three counties — Logan, Wyoming and Ohio — fall under the state’s new gold metric enacted last week.
The fifth color was added to the alert map Tuesday after state officials said the color-coding system led to decreased testing for COVID-19.
The new gold metric falls between yellow and orange and represents 10 to 14.9 cases per 100,000, or a 5% or less positivity rate.
Gold counties can continue in-person schooling, and sports and extracurricular activities can continue with restrictions.
Masks are required at all times and large assemblies are not permitted, and schools in gold counties also must limit the movement of groups of students.
Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday that the tweak was needed because the orange category was not fair for counties on the edge of yellow.
The updated color-code map can be found online at www.wvde.us, and the new categories will be in effect until Saturday, Sept. 26, with the exception of counties that turn red mid-week.
Any county that falls into the red phase before the next official update would be asked to cease in-person instruction and athletic activities immediately.