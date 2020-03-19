HUNTINGTON — As patrons enter The Market in downtown Huntington this week, it’s hard to miss boxes filled with brown paper bags sitting on stools by the doorways donning a sign offering them for free.
The bags, put together by Austin’s at The Market, contain lunches for area children who are missing meals after an order from Gov. Jim Justice last week shuttered all schools in West Virginia for weeks due to fears of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The virus has also shut down public gatherings and events, leaving the Cabell County Bar Association canceling its spring social and instead seeking a way to give back.
According to the association’s vice president Patty Jennings and treasurer Andrew Smith, it made a mission a few years back to address food insecurity in students during school breaks. While the group has donated for years to Huntington Middle School and its feeder schools to keep school pantries full to help distribute food for long holidays, this year it wanted to expand that to other breaks, such as what was to be spring break this year.
When that plan fell through due to coronavirus, the group began looking for grassroots efforts of individuals and businesses providing lunches to students, like the one taking place at The Market.
To help keep that initiative going, the bar association on Wednesday donated $1,500 to Austin’s effort, about doubling the funding it had already received. The donation was made through Changing Futures, a nonprofit led by Jane Sawyers.
“While our social hours and events are great networking opportunities and we can get to know each other better and collaborate, we feel that it’s more important in this time of uncertainty and crisis to do something big and to give back,” Jennings said. “We recognize we are all blessed to be in our situation, and we want to do what we can do to help.”
Taylor Strickland, co-owner of Austin’s at The Market, said when she found out last week that schools had been ordered closed, she knew she had to take action.
“I put a lot of time into Huntington. I love this place,” she said. “This is bigger than me, bigger than our business, bigger than pretty much everything. I just felt the need to give back because I know these kids weren’t being fed.”
While local school districts have set up “grab-and-go” stations, Strickland said she worried time restrictions would limit the amount of students able to get food.
“The grab-and-gos are set up, but they are limited to the amount of time they can stay at a certain spot, so a lot kids weren’t getting food if they couldn’t make that time frame,” she said. “I just wanted another outlet with convenience for kids to come and grab a food item, whether they’re from Ohio, Wayne County or wherever.”
In just a few days, Strickland raised about $1,400 in donations. The first day the store staff bagged about 250 lunches and gave away about 100 bags. The number has increased every day since, she said. The first round of bags cost about $1 each, but additional food has been added to help feed the kids for the next day’s breakfast.
By using Changing Futures as a middleman, Sawyers said anyone who donates to the cause could receive a tax deduction.
“We are the village. I am part of that village, Taylor is part of that village and every volunteer that helps out in this effort is part of the village,” she said. “We have to take care of our children. They are the future, and if we don’t take care of them, they are not going to be able to take care of us.”
The lawyers hope their donation inspires other local businesses and individuals to do the same.
“We just don’t know when the end is in sight,” Jennings said.
Strickland said she hopes to expand the program as long as the schools are shut down. This includes giving the lunches away on the weekend as well. With the money she received prior to Wednesday, she said she expects supplies would last throughout Sunday.
She also has volunteers who have offered to deliver food around Huntington, and asks that anyone interested in more information contact her at Austin’s at The Market, 304-521-2580, or text her personal cellphone at 304-633-8424.