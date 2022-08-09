The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP

HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County man was among the new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Tuesday.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported four new virus-related deaths, for a total of 7,192. The deaths included an 81-year-old man from Cabell County, the 397th death in the county related to COVID-19.

