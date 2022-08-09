HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County man was among the new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia on Tuesday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported four new virus-related deaths, for a total of 7,192. The deaths included an 81-year-old man from Cabell County, the 397th death in the county related to COVID-19.
A 69-year-old man from Wayne County was also among Tuesday’s deaths. Wayne County has had 131 virus-related deaths.
Statewide, there were 3,066 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The DHHR reported 939 new cases across the state, for a total of 564,323.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (14), Berkeley (193), Boone (56), Braxton (18), Brooke (29), Cabell (150), Calhoun (4), Clay (13), Doddridge (4), Fayette (67), Gilmer (11), Grant (24), Greenbrier (79), Hampshire (39), Hancock (34), Hardy (58), Harrison (124), Jackson (25), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (238), Lewis (19), Lincoln (29), Logan (88), Marion (88), Marshall (68), Mason (65), McDowell (56), Mercer (171), Mineral (35), Mingo (43), Monongalia (126), Monroe (30), Morgan (19), Nicholas (47), Ohio (64), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (12), Preston (35), Putnam (101), Raleigh (180), Randolph (36), Ritchie (20), Roane (24), Summers (28), Taylor (17), Tucker (12), Tyler (12), Upshur (39), Wayne (40), Webster (9), Wetzel (26), Wirt (9), Wood (206) and Wyoming (58).
The state reported 399 hospitalizations due to the virus Tuesday, including 12 pediatric cases. In addition, 61 people — including six children — were hospitalized in intensive care units. Fifteen people — including one child — were reported to be hospitalized on a ventilator.
Also reported were 76 inmates and 56 correctional system staff with positive test results.
The DHHR recommends residents 6 months and older get a COVID-19 vaccine, with children 5 years and older also receiving a booster shot when due. A second booster shot is recommended for adults over 50 or children younger than 13 with serious or chronic health conditions.
As of Tuesday, 63.8% of the state population — 1.1 million people — had received at least one dose of the vaccination, but only 987,851 were considered fully vaccinated.
More information about vaccinations can be found at vaccinate.wv.gov or by calling 833-734-0965.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.