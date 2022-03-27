HUNTINGTON — Dr. Hoyt Burdick remembers hearing of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Washington in January 2020, and he remembers working with Mountain Health Network staff to prepare for what would inevitably make its way to West Virginia.
“Initially, from a patient care standpoint, it was like before a tsunami when the tide comes out,” he said.
“Nothing could have prepared us for this novel coronavirus. We knew about coronaviruses because they are common cold viruses, but this new virus for human beings was a totally new experience. Initially we had no treatment, no vaccine, knew very little about it.”
About two months later, the Eastern Panhandle reported West Virginia’s first COVID-19 case. Cabell County reported its first positive case March 27, 2020.
Burdick, chief medical officer for Mountain Health Network, said the following weeks were filled with uncertainty for health care professionals and the public alike. Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about positive cases, test results and how the disease was spreading was changing by the day, and local health care facilities had to adapt.
“We had testing challenges, therapy challenges, reporting challenges,” Burdick said. “Generally, CDC reports for influenza and all run two to six weeks behind. We needed real-time, daily data of what was happening globally, nationally, and on state, local and county levels.”
Burdick said Cabell Huntington Hospital staff were innovative and identified ways coronavirus tests could be run at the hospital instead of waiting for state agencies or overwhelmed commercial labs to give answers more than one week after a test was taken. The hospital, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Marshall University and Valley Health Systems worked together to set up testing sites and, later, vaccine administration sites.
In February 2021, health care providers established a vaccine site in the Huntington Mall to assist in a mass vaccination effort. The vaccine center was moved to a storefront next to Best Buy by the end of June. It continued to vaccinate community members through multiple highs and lows during the pandemic.
Now, two years since Cabell County’s first confirmed case, health care facilities are loosening the reins as new daily coronavirus cases fall to the single digits. The vaccine center in Barboursville has closed after administering more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, reaching an estimated 63,000 people, according to Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
A COVID-19 hotline created through the health department took more than 33,000 calls since its creation in 2020 — an average of 70 calls per day. Now, the hotline is being absorbed into the health department, where individuals can still call and ask questions about the coronavirus, along with any other health concerns, Kilkenny said.
Kilkenny said the coronavirus pandemic created a great responsibility and opportunity for health care professionals to work together to provide information and resources to the public, an opportunity many health officials do not see in their lifetimes.
“To see the need and not be able to do anything is one thing, but to see the need and be able to respond to it isn’t even a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said. “It’s something that has happened about once in a century, and many health officers have worked their whole careers and not had the opportunity to work in a pandemic like this. Not that I want to have another one, but this pandemic is not once in a lifetime — this is historic.”
Kilkenny said that in March 2021 he was optimistic about vaccine distribution but did not think the region was clear of the virus just yet. Cabell County had lower numbers of COVID-19 cases through those summer months, but Kilkenny said he would not have guessed the worst waves of cases would come afterward.
Mountain Health Network facilities saw peaks in cases in December 2020, with 109 admitted COVID-19 patients between Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. But in September 2021, cases spiked to 144; on Jan. 27 this year, there were 214 COVID-19 patients between the two hospitals and roughly 450 staff members out because of COVID-19-related quarantining.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, Cabell County had 5,626 confirmed coronavirus cases in January 2022 alone, making up about 23% of the county’s 23,646 current confirmed cases since March 2020.
“There was just a great uncertainty. No one expected three waves, each one larger than the one before, and there was some hope that it would be seasonal,” Burdick said. “We had no idea it would reach the penetration level and the volume and the severity.”
Now, nearly 55% of Cabell County residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus, and Kilkenny and Burdick said they do not expect a significant increase in cases as students at Marshall University and Cabell County schools return from spring break.
As cases continue to decrease, other restrictions are also being adjusted. Cabell Huntington Hospital, for example, is expanding visitation to patients, permitting two visitors between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and one overnight visitor in many departments. Mask mandates have been lifted in most settings, and in-person meetings and church services have resumed.
For community members who do contract COVID-19 and are at risk for hospitalization or death because of the symptoms, Paxlovid, an oral antiviral, can be prescribed to help reduce the chance of hospitalization or death by 88%.
Kilkenny and Burdick said they are uncertain if there will be another variant that could cause additional spikes in cases, but Cabell County’s health care providers are prepared to increase and decrease public assistance as needed. Individuals can still get vaccinated at the health department, Marshall University, Marshall Pharmacy, HIMG and the A.D. Lewis Community Center.
The health department is encouraging the public to use the information provided by them and other health leaders to determine their own risk level based on vaccination, illness and more, Kilkenny said.
While it remains unclear whether the coronavirus vaccine will be recommended yearly like the flu shot, the doctors said, and while masks may not be mandated again, it could be beneficial to keep them around for cold and flu season.
“I think that there will be people who don’t wear masks anymore. They’ll be glad to get rid of them and will never put another one back on if they can help it,” Kilkenny said. “But I also think there are people who recognize that a mask is not that uncomfortable. If I don’t really want to get sick right now and if this cuts down my chances of illness by 50%, that’s a pretty low price for me to pay to go out into a group and be safe.”
While there is limited published information correlating mask-wearing with cold and flu prevention, Kilkenny said Cabell County saw extremely low numbers of influenza cases during the 2020 and 2021 cold and flu seasons.
Kilkenny said while the community can be optimistic about the future due to the low COVID-19 case numbers, he wants people to remember that West Virginia has had 6,739 COVID-19 deaths, with 375 in Cabell County. Even though case numbers are down, he urged the community to remember the virus will continue to affect people’s lives and safety measures should be used when needed.
“We can feel grateful for our ability to feel more relaxed about this, but this is a disease that’s still going to kill somebody else we know, so let’s treat it like that and let’s take enough care of each other to minimize that,” he said.