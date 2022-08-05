HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has reported four more deaths related to the coronavirus.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 11 new virus-related deaths Friday, for a total of 7,184 deaths statewide attributed to COVID-19.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 5:23 pm
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 5:23 pm
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has reported four more deaths related to the coronavirus.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 11 new virus-related deaths Friday, for a total of 7,184 deaths statewide attributed to COVID-19.
Among the new deaths were a 96-year-old woman, an 80-year-old woman, a 91-year-old woman and a 93-year-old woman, all from Cabell County. There have been 396 virus-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Two men from Putnam County — a 90-year-old and an 85-year-old — were also among the new deaths reported Friday.
Statewide, there were 1,012 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, for a total of 561,275. There were 3,414 active cases.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (47), Berkeley (180), Boone (53), Braxton (14), Brooke (29), Cabell (152), Calhoun (8), Clay (8), Doddridge (8), Fayette (77), Gilmer (10), Grant (17), Greenbrier (80), Hampshire (39), Hancock (36), Hardy (51), Harrison (130), Jackson (56), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (288), Lewis (24), Lincoln (41), Logan (92), Marion (99), Marshall (78), Mason (73), McDowell (68), Mercer (152), Mineral (40), Mingo (67), Monongalia (134), Monroe (44), Morgan (21), Nicholas (38), Ohio (81), Pendleton (8), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (16), Preston (28), Putnam (133), Raleigh (213), Randolph (21), Ritchie (15), Roane (41), Summers (31), Taylor (26), Tucker (17), Tyler (14), Upshur (36), Wayne (55), Webster (17), Wetzel (19), Wirt (10), Wood (234) and Wyoming (58).
The state reported 361 hospitalizations due to the virus, including 16 pediatric cases. In addition, 64 people — including eight children — were hospitalized in intensive care units. Nineteen people were reported to be hospitalized on a ventilator.
Also reported were 68 inmates and 54 correctional system staff with positive test results.
The DHHR recommends residents 6 months and older get a COVID-19 vaccine, with children 5 years and older also receiving a booster shot when due. A second booster shot is recommended for adults over 50 or children younger than 13 with serious or chronic health conditions.
As of Friday, 63.8% of the state population — 1.1 million people — had received at least one dose of the vaccination, but only 987,368 were considered fully vaccinated.
More information about vaccinations can be found at vaccinate.wv.gov or by calling 833-734-0965.
