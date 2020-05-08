HUNTINGTON — Patrons will be able to use the Cabell County Public Library and its branches Monday, May 11, as they begin a “soft” reopening process.
Although the public will not be permitted to enter the libraries physically, books and other items can be placed on hold either online at www.cabell.lib.wv.us or over the phone.
Patrons will be notified when their holds are available and can pick them up at the main library’s drive-up window from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For pickups at any of the other branches, staff will schedule a specific time to retrieve the material for the safety of the library workers and patrons.
All books, DVDs, CDs and other items should be returned in the dropoff area where they will be properly sorted, Director Judy Rule said.
“From everything I’ve read, the coronavirus lives on paper for about 24 hours and plastic 72 hours, so what we’re doing is we’re asking people to return the books in the book drop. We’re not taking books by hand,” Rule said. “The books that we take out are put in a stack for each day, and we’re quarantining the books. We’re setting the books aside for 72 hours so there would be no danger to our staff or people who would check them out.”
Rule said patrons will also only be required to show their library card to staff upon arrival to avoid contact.
“We’ve never done this before, but we’re trying to cover every scenario and use common sense that will keep our patrons and staff safe,” she said.
The libraries are working to obtain thermometers for employees at the beginning of their shifts in compliance with guidance from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Rule said, but the equipment is hard to come by.
Until then, staff members who feel sick will be asked to stay home and those who could have come in contact with someone with the coronavirus are asked to report it.
“If they have come in contact with anyone with the virus, they are to report it and we’ll take appropriate steps,” Rule said.
Notary, fax service, photocopying and other services will be available at all locations upon appointment only.
Rule said to contact the main library or local branches for further information.