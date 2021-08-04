HUNTINGTON — There is now a high level of spread of the COVID-19 virus in Cabell County.
As of Wednesday, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department said the assessment of risk level in the county was “high,” according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 158 new cases in the county, with 226 active.
When COVID-19 spread is “substantial” or “high,” it is recommended that among other things:
- All people over the age of 2 who are able to wear a mask, including fully immunized individuals, wear one in indoor public spaces.
- People with respiratory symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, including common symptoms like runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache, fatigue or cough and other previously described symptoms of COVID-19, should be tested, including symptomatic immunized people and immunized people who have had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 three to five days after contact.
- Follow all directions of health department disease investigators and contact tracers regarding isolation and quarantine.
- Agencies with recommendations to follow specific guidelines related to local disease spread and immunization status should engage the protocols associated with the high spread.
Statewide, there were 382 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, for a total of 168,330, and two new deaths, for a total of 2,956. A 75-year-old man from Cabell County was among the deaths reported.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,556), Berkeley (13,186), Boone (2,215), Braxton (1,061), Brooke (2,279), Cabell (9,208), Calhoun (406), Clay (547), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,717), Gilmer (900), Grant (1,328), Greenbrier (2,938), Hampshire (1,944), Hancock (2,886), Hardy (1,597), Harrison (6,404), Jackson (2,320), Jefferson (4,888), Kanawha (15,790), Lewis (1,389), Lincoln (1,628), Logan (3,365), Marion (4,800), Marshall (3,667), Mason (2,161), McDowell (1,676), Mercer (5,325), Mineral (3,018), Mingo (2,827), Monongalia (9,557), Monroe (1,249), Morgan (1,284), Nicholas (1,970), Ohio (4,420), Pendleton (727), Pleasants (969), Pocahontas (697), Preston (2,984), Putnam (5,506), Raleigh (7,252), Randolph (2,913), Ritchie (780), Roane (680), Summers (875), Taylor (1,333), Tucker (554), Tyler (773), Upshur (2,049), Wayne (3,283), Webster (621), Wetzel (1,441), Wirt (476), Wood (8,114) and Wyoming (2,144).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available throughout West Virginia, including at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional locations, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
West Virginians 12 and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information or a list of vaccination sites, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 833-734-0965.
In Kentucky, the highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since early February was reported, as the governor warned that the growing outbreak will lead to more deaths.
The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 surpassed 10% as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media. Kentucky also has its most virus patients hospitalized and in intensive care units since February, he said.
“We are not moving (in) the right direction,” the Democratic governor said. “And remember, with more cases comes more death.”
The state reported 2,583 new coronavirus cases and 10 more virus-related deaths Wednesday.
“This is serious,” Beshear said. “The delta variant is real. And we have to be willing to do what it takes. Folks, you need to get vaccinated. Things will get worse before they get better. But we can fight this. We can reduce the loss and the damage if you’re willing to get vaccinated.”
He also recommended when Kentuckians should wear a mask indoors.
“My recommendation is no matter where you are in Kentucky right now, if you’re going indoors with people outside of your home, put on that mask again,” he said. “It’s not forever. It’s just for now. It’s temporary.”
In Ohio, more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday.