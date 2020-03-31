HUNTINGTON — In an effort to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabell County Schools donated unused personal protective equipment to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department on Tuesday morning.
Over the past week, district employees were asked to take inventory of lab equipment at Cabell Midland and Huntington High schools and the Cabell County Career Technology Center.
Assistant Superintendent Kim Cooper and Student Support Coordinator Keith Thomas unloaded several boxes of equipment at the health department to ensure it goes to first responders and health care workers.