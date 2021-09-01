HUNTINGTON — When an elementary school classroom moved from in-person to virtual learning, some parents weren’t clear on why it happened, but soon found out they were referencing an online case reporting tool that was not accurate.
Cabell County Schools began reporting positive COVID-19 cases through an online dashboard, found on the district’s website, on Aug. 23, five days after the school year began.
Communications Director Jedd Flowers said the dashboard was being updated on weekday evenings and reflected the number of active cases identified in schools and the number of individuals required to quarantine as a result of those cases after contact tracing was complete.
Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Martina Bills received an automated call from Flowers explaining that her child’s third-grade classroom at Hite-Saunders Elementary School near Huntington would be closed for 10 days due to an outbreak, but the dashboard didn’t reflect that.
When Bills looked at the COVID-19 dashboard, just two cases were listed on the website, and she knew of several that weren’t reflected in that total, she said.
“It’s just a lack of transparency. The dashboard last week had four (positive cases listed) at Hite-Saunders. Today it says there are two, but my child’s classroom is shut down and I know there are more,” Bills said in an interview with The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday afternoon.
“The dashboard lags, and if that’s the only way you’re going to provide info to parents, it needs to be more accurate,” she said.
Flowers said there was mass confusion about what was in the report online, which was supposed to be a tool to help parents and community members track active COVID-19 cases, which schools they were in and how many people were quarantined.
“All of it,” Flowers said when asked what part of the online dashboard was causing the confusion. “Everything that’s on that reporting page. You see, what was happening was that we were doing all of the contact tracing first. Once they were done investigating the case, then pages would be updated.”
It takes time to track the cases down, and to track down all who were potentially exposed or in contact with them, Flowers said. It’s a time-consuming process, and that’s where the lag in updating the tracker came from.
On Wednesday, the number of cases at Hite-Saunders was updated from two to eight active positive cases, which included students and at least one teacher, who Bills said notified the students and parents through a messaging application.
The lag in reporting, Bills said, was concerning regardless of reason, seeing as there had been no other communication with parents by the district office until the outbreak was large enough to force the classroom to switch to virtual learning.
Flowers said that when it comes to shutting down a classroom, district administrators work closely with the local health department, which gives them guidance on when and if that change needs to happen.
But the shutdown was announced before the dashboard was updated, leading to more confusion from parents and some school staff. No initial guidance was given about which students were under a quarantine, leaving parents to guess whether their child had been exposed or not.
“We received several concerned calls and so we had a meeting to hammer things out (Tuesday) morning, and (moving) forward we’ll be doing things in real time,” Flowers said, adding that this new method should translate to a more accurate recording of active cases across the school district.
Outside of the dashboard confusion, Bills said she hopes the district works to introduce more safety measures for Cabell County, but she was appreciative of the staff at Hite-Saunders for going above and beyond what is required by the Board of Education, including but not limited to the masking of all staff members.
In addition to one classroom moving to virtual learning at Hite-Saunders Elementary, Flowers reported that a classroom at Explorer Academy was forced to go virtual due to rising case numbers.
Neither school was reported as an outbreak on the West Virginia Department of Education website, which listed 45 school-related outbreaks Wednesday afternoon.