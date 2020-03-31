HUNTINGTON — As students “return” to at-home classrooms following a week off for spring break, Cabell County Schools is launching its “Connected Classroom” project in effort to give parents and guardians a collective resource for the transition to virtual and alternative learning.
The resource can be found online at www.cabellschools.com, and serves as a one-stop-shop for information on instruction, meal delivery, social and emotional support and testing, as well as access to supplemental platforms and video conferencing.
“We are truly on a journey in uncharted territory,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said in a news release. “However, we are all in this together and need to lean on one another as we navigate this trying time. We appreciate everything parents and guardians are already doing at home to support their children. While learning at home can seem overwhelming, through Cabell’s Connected Classroom project, we are mobilizing the entire school district to help provide parents with the resources necessary to assist their children during this period of transition.”
As part of the district’s new structure, teachers also were issued handbooks with best practices for instruction and engagement, online classroom maintenance and tips to stay in contact with students, Communications Director Jedd Flowers said.
“Our teachers and our staff are going to work with parents to make sure we work out all the kinks,” Flowers said. “This is a first for us, as it is for everyone else, but we are working on trying to address problems each day.”
Parents should be aware that their child’s teacher will be in contact with them each week, Flowers said, as lesson plans and learning platforms will be decided on a class-by-class basis.
For families adjusting to learning at home, the West Virginia Department of Education also has provided additional resources online to assist students of all ages.
Information, like how to limit screen time for young learners, and advice for each grade level along with suggestions to keep students on track, can be found at www.wvde.us under “School Information.”