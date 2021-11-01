HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools officials are tentatively planning to relax the district’s masking requirement for all students, staff and visitors beginning Monday, Nov. 1, according to a news release.
West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources (WVDHHR) COVID-19 map lists Cabell County in the “gold” category.
“To ensure we are consistently out of the orange or red categories, we are pausing until Monday to tentatively lift the masking requirement,” says Cabell County Schools superintendent, Dr. Ryan Saxe. “While we are pleased to see significant improvement, our community is not quite out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county’s infection and percent positivity rates continue to keep us teetering on re-entering the more dangerous ‘orange’ category.”
Saxe said he and other district administrators are carefully monitoring the situation daily in partnership with local public health and medical officials.
“While we are announcing the tentative lifting of the masking requirement beginning next week, we are also strongly encouraging all members of our school community to continue protecting themselves and others by wearing a mask whenever possible,” he said.
Superintendent Saxe says the district’s masking requirement, originally approved by the Cabell County Board of Education Sept. 2, will be reinstated immediately should the county re-enter either the orange or red categories on WVDHHR’s COVID-19 reporting map.
Fairland Local Schools Board of Education in Lawrence County, Ohio, also voted in a Friday meeting to make masks optional, with the understanding that the requirements are subject to change.
More than 600 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Sunday as the pandemic continues.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 661 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 272,532.
There were no new virus-related deaths reported Sunday, but there have been 4,426 overall.
There were 7,364 active cases across the state Sunday.
Health officials continued to urge people to get vaccinated against the virus, with 916,555 people (51.1%) in West Virginia fully vaccinated.
In Ohio’s Cases per 100,000 Residents Over 2 Weeks report released Oct. 28, Lawrence County ranked 64th among all counties. Only 36.12% of Lawrence County residents have received at least one vaccine. The statewide average is 55.42%.
No updates were available Sunday for Kentucky. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 64 cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 26-29.
Cases were reported in patients ranging in age from 7 months to 87 years old.
Nationwide, more than 86,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 45,846,153, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 743,410 deaths related to the virus.