This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools has reinstated its mask policy after the county was returned to the "orange" category on the West Virginia DHHR's COVID-19 tracking map, according to a news release.
Due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cabell County, all students, staff and visitors must wear a mask when indoors at all district facilities or when riding the school bus. The reinstatement of the masking protocol is effective Monday, Nov. 8.
Just one week ago, improving COVID-19 statistics allowed district officials to tentatively lift the requirement. The protocol, which was approved by the Cabell County Board of Education, states the requirement to wear masks will be lifted if Cabell County exits and remains out of the orange or red categories on the WV DHHR map for not less than five days.
More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Sunday as the pandemic continues.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,038 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 278,171.
There were no new virus-related deaths reported Sunday, but there have been 4,518 overall.
There were 6,755 active cases across the state Sunday.
Health officials continued to urge people to get vaccinated against the virus, with 923,606 people (51.5%) in West Virginia fully vaccinated.
In Ohio’s Cases per 100,000 Residents Over 2 Weeks report released Nov. 4, Lawrence County ranked 58th among all counties. Only 36.56% of Lawrence County residents have received at least one vaccine. The statewide average is 55.76%.
No updates were available Sunday for Kentucky. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 72 cases of COVID-19 from Nov. 2-5.
Cases were reported in patients ranging in age from 2 to 84 years old.
Nationwide, more than 89,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 46,358,362, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 751,535 deaths related to the virus.
