HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools has revised its guests-per-graduate limit for the 2020 graduation ceremonies set to take place this month at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
To maintain the social distancing guidelines, the district is encouraging 12 guests or fewer per student. The district is also advising families to arrive together to avoid separation due to social distancing seats between parties. Guests should wear a face covering and will be admitted strategically to limit contact at the gates.
The graduation ceremonies will continue as planned, rain or shine, at 6 p.m. June 25 for Huntington High School and 6 p.m. June 26 for Cabell Midland High School.
For more information, contact Joedy Cunningham at 304-528-5089 or jacunnin@k12.wv.us.