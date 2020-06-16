Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools has revised its guests-per-graduate limit for the 2020 graduation ceremonies set to take place this month at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

To maintain the social distancing guidelines, the district is encouraging 12 guests or fewer per student. The district is also advising families to arrive together to avoid separation due to social distancing seats between parties. Guests should wear a face covering and will be admitted strategically to limit contact at the gates.

The graduation ceremonies will continue as planned, rain or shine, at 6 p.m. June 25 for Huntington High School and 6 p.m. June 26 for Cabell Midland High School.

For more information, contact Joedy Cunningham at 304-528-5089 or jacunnin@k12.wv.us.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.