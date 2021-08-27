Saliva tests are prepared for processing at the Waksman Institute in Piscataway, N.J., in this file photo. COVID-19 saliva tests will be offered in Cabell County schools on a voluntary basis beginning next week.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools plans to begin offering voluntary COVID-19 student testing in all its schools starting next week, in an effort to respond more efficiently to positive cases and limit spread of the virus.
Ryan Saxe, district superintendent, said the school system was “thrilled” to be able to offer in-school testing to Cabell employees and students.
“Like encouraged mask-wearing and receiving vaccinations when available, their participation in voluntary testing may help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and community,” he said in a news release. “If we can do so, schools can remain open, and students can continue learning and receiving the meals and other supports they desperately need.”
The COVID-19 PCR saliva test will be randomly administered at each of the district’s school sites by QLabs Inc., and results will be reported to local and state health agencies, as well as school and district contact tracers, according to Cabell County Schools.
Parents or guardians will also be able to access their child’s test results online 24-48 hours after the test is administered.
Participation in the random COVID-19 testing program is completely voluntary, and parents or guardians must complete and return a permission form before students will be added to the testing pool.
Employee participation in the random COVID-19 screening also will be voluntary, Saxe said.
“It will take the entire school community working together to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 locally,” Saxe said. “Equipped with information provided through random testing, we will be able to respond more efficiently to positive cases and to work with families and schools to limit further spread.”
