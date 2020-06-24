HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is alerting community members to what it says is a spike in positive cases of COVID-19 this week.
“Investigation is ongoing, but at this time, we have received reports of 10 new cases since yesterday,” physician director Dr. Michael Kilkenny said in a news release Wednesday.
The cases appear to be related to recent travel to South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee, as well as community spread that is not travel-related. The health department's case contact tracing unit is completing the interviewing process in these investigations and is advising isolation and quarantine procedures to those affected.
Health officials are recommending everyone to adhere to the protocols and guidelines discussed by the West Virginia Governor’s Office, the CDC and the state Bureau for Public Health — including social distancing, limiting face-to-face contact with others, frequent handwashing and wearing a mask or other face covering when in public or when social distancing is not possible.
“The rapid increase in new cases is alarming and is cause for all Cabell Countians to review their plans for travel, family get-togethers, and gatherings like graduations and weddings, since all of these can put you at risk to catch this disease,” Kilkenny said in the release. “For the most part, these cases have occurred when face covering was not used, and distancing was not observed. If we are to continue to participate in these activities, we must use every available precaution.”
People also are reminded to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, and to cover coughs and sneezes.
As part of Cabell County’s continued preparation and response for COVID-19, the health department is operating a call center to address general questions and concerns from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 304-526-6544. Calls from 4-6 p.m. are routed to an after-hours answering service for distribution and return calls.
In addition, free testing will return to Cabell County this weekend. The state and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will provide testing from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the A.D. Lewis Center in Huntington. Proof of residency is the only requirement.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported as of 5 p.m. Wednesday there have been 156,960 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,629 total cases and 92 deaths statewide.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (422/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (10/1), Cabell (97/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (62/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (52/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (52/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (263/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (27/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (145/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (76/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (52/12), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (34/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (107/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (57/4), Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he, his wife Fran, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted all were tested for COVID-19 Tuesday, and all are negative. Statewide, Ohio reports 46,759 coronavirus cases, with 2,755 deaths.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 14,363 coronavirus cases statewide, 229 of which were newly reported Wednesday. There was one new death, raising the total to 538 Kentuckians who have died as a result of the virus.
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s commissioner for public health, said state health officials have tied many of Kentucky's cases to travel outside of the state, as well.
“We have now identified here in Kentucky numerous people that have returned from Myrtle Beach with COVID-19,” Stack said in a news release. “I have to continue to urge and beg folks to be careful. It is not the time to be cavalier because we have a scenario where a place that was just starting the reopening process went from being fine to a state of emergency in three weeks.”