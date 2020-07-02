HUNTINGTON — Thirty cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Cabell County in the past week, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported Thursday.
In a release, the health department reported several factors associated with the recent increase in the spread of the virus.
Travel to and from multiple states is a risk factor for infection. Household members as well as extended family members of infected individuals are at particular risk. In addition, gatherings are a risk factor for infection, and infections have been reported associated with larger social gatherings, but also from smaller visits among non-household family members.
Besides COVID-19 illness, including illness requiring hospitalization, more than 100 people have been quarantined due to contact risk, which affects not only those people and their families, but also the businesses and agencies where they work, the health department said.
The release said misinformation regarding isolation and quarantine is common. Misunderstanding or disregarding isolation or quarantine can cause illness among family members and others.
The health department advises three areas of public action that can have an impact on future cases.
First, avoid nonessential travel. Most areas of the United States have increasing cases of COVID-19, and Cabell County cases came from multiple states during the month of June.
Businesses and agencies are encouraged to consider travel-related policies in lieu of governmental restriction. Policies can include bans on nonessential work travel and/or 14-day work-from-home policies after travel. Travelers should consider self-quarantine for 14 days after travel and consider the consequences of any work-related return policies or government-imposed quarantine orders that might be imposed during travel.
Second, distancing and face covering is effective in not only reducing the spread of the disease, but also in decreasing the likelihood one will be quarantined in a contact situation. A large proportion of illness and quarantine has resulted from not following guidelines in those two areas, the release said.
Social distancing, also called “physical distancing,” means keeping space between yourself and other people outside your home. To practice social or physical distancing, stay at least 6 feet (about two arms’ lengths) from other people. All people for whom it is safe to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth should do so in the presence of any other person not in your household, especially indoors, but also outdoors to reduce the chance of illness or quarantine.
Third, isolation and quarantine restrict all interactions between people who are ill or are at high risk to become ill and all other people. The CDC publishes specific guidance to reduce the chance of household spread of COVID-19 when a person is isolated or quarantined at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine-isolation.html. Isolated or quarantined individuals should not leave their house if possible. This can require assistance in obtaining food and medication. Additional measures to assure safety and mental well-being should be considered. Any person subject to health department-issued isolation or quarantine orders should contact the health department if they are unable to make safe living arrangements to comply with the orders.
In all matters during this pandemic, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department encourages everyone to practice the measures in place for their protection. These measures include frequent hand-washing; face coverings to include a mask; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth; avoid close contact; and cover coughs and sneezes. Measures must also take special care to protect individuals at increased risk of severe disease — people who are older or have other medical conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung disease and others.
As part of Cabell County’s continued preparation and response for COVID-19, the health department is operating a call center to address general questions and concerns. The call center is available at 304-526-6544 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit cabellhealth.org.