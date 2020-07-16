HUNTINGTON — Families and students in Cabell County will have the option to choose from three different scenarios regarding school re-entry should classes in the Mountain State resume Sept. 8.
The Cabell County Board of Education on Thursday approved the tentative back-to-school plan, which offers a choice between five-day, face-to-face traditional school weeks; a blended learning model; and full-time virtual education.
Although registration for families opened Thursday evening, the plans will take a three-phase approach, meaning the five-day model won’t be implemented until it’s safe to do so.
“The five-day traditional model — that is our ultimate goal. Our ultimate goal is to bring students back to five-day, in-school instruction, because we know that’s what’s most effective,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “But we also know that the timeliness of when that can occur varies.”
Phase 1 will entail all students participating in virtual education, Phase 2 will engage students remotely or in a blended, two-day model, and students will be able to return to a traditional in-person schedule in Phase 3.
“If we were to enter Sept. 8 in Phase 2, the school district will be working diligently to make sure that we have the latest updated information so that we can assess when would be the right time to enter into Phase 3,” Saxe said. “That being said, if we were to enter in Phase 3 on Sept. 8 and (COVID-19) has additional community spread and guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education, the Governor’s Office or the health department comes out in October that things are more concerning, we may have to go back to a Phase 2 scenario.”
Students who were previously enrolled in five-day instruction at school would shift to the blended model, where groups of students will attend in-person classes two days each week in rotation. Instruction for those in the blended model would remain the same, and those participating in full-time virtual learning would also see no change.
Regardless of when or how students return to school, the district will follow protocol from the state regarding masks. Under current guidance, students in grades 3-12 will be asked to wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible.
Students in Pre-K through second grade will be encouraged to wear a mask or face shield, and some students will also use portable plastic desk shields — these materials will be provided by the district if necessary.
Additional staff such as a chief health officer, licensed practical nurses and 13 new custodians will be considered, and individual changes by school and programmatic level — elementary, middle and high school — will vary.
The school experience will likely be different for staff, too. They’ll be screened in designated areas upon arrival, similar to that of students, and will be trained on new virus-related protocols prior to their tentative start date of Aug. 25.
“Due to the screening requirements and the expectation that employees do not report to work when they have any of those symptoms, personnel will work with those employees to take those absences when necessary,” said Tim Hardesty, assistant superintendent of district support and employee relations. “The federal government has passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act for employee sick leave. That would provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave. It would not dock their pay.”
Hardesty said the situation for each employee would be different, but part of their job is to work with those individuals during this unprecedented time.
The board also approved calendar changes Thursday to ensure students are not in school throughout the month of June.
During Thanksgiving week, students will participate in nontraditional remote learning days Nov. 23-25. During spring break, students will engage in remote learning March 22-25.
Saxe said the district also has a waiver request submitted with the WVDE for the start of the school day to be pushed back 30 minutes, allowing teachers to be in their classrooms when students begin arriving so kids can head directly to their first period and avoid group settings.
More information, as well as registration information for each learning option, can be found at www.cabellschools.com.