HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools is making changes to its summer recovery programs for middle and high school students and elementary camps in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Summer courses for students in grades 6-12 are scheduled virtually June 15 through July 31.
Students can recover up to three credits in summer school in the program, which typically requires six hours of instruction each day during in-person instruction.
Some elementary programs scheduled in the district could also face changes depending upon the course of the virus.
Spring Hill Elementary in Huntington’s summer program begins June 1 through July 19 and will meet online only.
Other programs beginning in July may resume in-person instruction.
Cox Landing Elementary STEM camp will tentatively take place 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 13-17, Salt Rock Elementary “Reading at the Rock” for incoming kindergarten students will take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 21-31, Guyandotte Elementary Kindergarten Bootcamp is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27-31 and Alitzer Elementary STEM camp is Monday through Thursday on July 6-30.
District officials said all programs have plans for virtual instruction, should face-to-face meetings in July still be deemed unsafe.