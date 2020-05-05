HUNTINGTON — Cabell County students benefiting from the nearly 9,000 free grab-and-go meals served each day during school closures will be able to continue receiving bagged lunch and breakfast five days a week through the summer, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said Tuesday at the Board of Education’s regular meeting.
“We’ve received a waiver from the state of West Virginia and the federal government because we’re operating under the summer feeding guidelines right now, and we’ve been able to extend that,” Saxe said. “We have plans in place to be able to serve up to 9,000 meals in our community every single day all the way through the end of the summer and start of fall.”
Saxe said there will be no downtime following the closure of instruction.
“School ends, and the next day we’re serving food,” Saxe said. “So we’re really excited about that.”
To coincide with new job postings for summer, Saxe also said the next board meeting originally scheduled for May 19 will be postponed to May 26.
The last day of class for students was also amended Tuesday evening as the board approved the final day for students be moved to May 21; the final day for teachers is now May 22.
The change coincides with the primary election date, which was rescheduled from May 12 to June 9 — students will now observe a regular instructional day May 12.
Board members also voted to allow Saxe the ability to waive county policies that are affected by the COVID-19 crisis through Aug. 15.
State Superintendent W. Clayton Burch and other superintendents in the state have been granted similar authority in light of the ongoing virus situation, and board members agreed to reconvene in August to decide if the change needs to be extended.
In other policy matters, board members heard the second reading of the county’s charter public school policy, which can be found online at cabellschools.com.
New policies or changes must be read three times before the board can approve or veto the update.
The Cabell County Board of Education meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central office at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. Meetings are open to the public, but in-person attendance is strongly discouraged during Gov. Jim Justice’s stay-at-home order.