HUNTINGTON — Students, families, teachers and staff within Cabell County will get a look at what back-to-school may be like this year at 5:30 p.m. today.
District leaders and the Board of Education will meet at the Central Office, 2850 5th Ave., to discuss and approve the tentative re-entry plan, which could include several options like five-day, in-person schooling, virtual learning or a blended model.
While attendance at this meeting is discouraged, members of the public can join via teleconference by calling 304-553-7794 and entering ‘914-352-730#’ to enter.
Additionally, 250 participants can join the meeting over Microsoft Teams to view the presentation online.
County officials said last week that a five-day model may require additional staff as well as implementing safety precautions, like adjusting schedules, opening additional areas inside schools to allow for social distancing and the use of masks or face shields.
A blended model would implement an A/B schedule in each class, where students would attend in-person class two days each week in rotation and receive virtual engagement three days each week.
A virtual learning model, which has been an option for middle and high school students in the county for several years, will also be available to all grade levels beginning this year.
This differs from “remote learning,” which students participated in during the school shutdown in March, April and May.
Students and families interested must sign up for the program prior to the start of the school year, which is tentatively set for Sept. 8.
Those who wish to speak to board members can register online at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.