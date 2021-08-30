This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP/
HUNTINGTON — As of Monday, Cabell County is reporting more than 1,000 current active COVID-19 cases and has had 191 deaths from the virus.
Since last Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 13 new COVID-19 deaths, including a 68-year-old woman and 69-year-old man from Cabell County and a 57-year-old woman from Logan County.
Seven additional deaths were reported Monday as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. Those included a 66-year-old woman from Cabell County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Assessment Risk level for Cabell County remains “high.”
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Centennial Fire Department, 839 7th Ave. in Huntington. It will also host a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Greyhound Bus Station, 1251 4th Ave.
The vaccine is offered by the health department daily Monday through Saturday at 8 Mall Road in Barboursville.
On Monday, Wayne County Schools’ COVID-19 tracker listed 80 active cases in 18 schools and one multi-school employee. Lavalette Elementary, which moved to virtual learning for this week due to an outbreak, reported 17 cases. Ceredo-Kenova Elementary also had double-digit positive cases, reporting 10.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, the Cabell County School system has reported 55 active cases of COVID-19 in 18 different schools across the district, resulting in 308 individuals being required to quarantine due to exposure.
Eighteen of those cases were identified at the high school level, a dozen at the middle school level and nearly half (25) of those cases were found in elementary schools.
The Fairland (Ohio) school district reported eight active cases on its website.
