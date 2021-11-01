HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Health announced Wednesday that September was its fourth-highest spike of COVID-19 outbreaks in a month since the pandemic began and the highest number of cases since the beginning of 2021.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said the health department is still actively trying to get people vaccinated against the coronavirus as only half of Cabell County’s population is vaccinated.
“Even though (the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’) dashboard data indicates that Cabell County has the (six)th best one-dose COVID immunization and the 11th best fully vaccinated rate among West Virginia counties, we are still just reaching the 50% mark for our population,” he said.
With approval from the Food and Drug Administration to vaccinate individuals ages 5 and older announced Friday, Kilkenny said they are eager to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
Taking into account how many people have tested positive recently and the expectation that not every positive COVID-19 case has been reported to the health department, Kilkenny estimated around 18,000 people in Cabell County have no immunity to the virus.
Regional epidemiologist Austin Hoffman said part of the reason the spike in September occurred is because of outbreaks in schools and nursing homes.
Compared to previous months, 15 outbreaks in September 2021 marked the fourth-highest month of COVID-19 outbreaks, with the first three being October, November and December of 2020.
The potential problem with outbreaks throughout different facilities, Hoffman said, is that not all facilities follow the same guidelines for how many cases they have when labeling an outbreak.
While COVID-19 cases did decrease during October, Kilkenny said the possibility of another spike in cases is high if people continue to put off getting vaccinated, especially leading into the holidays.
“Cabell County has enough people who are not immune to COVID that we could see another surge, or even more,” he said. “Each surge disrupts routines, causes many to get sick and causes some to die. We can still prevent that, but the time is now.”
In other business:
- A motion to approve a retention incentive was approved by Board of Health members. Anyone who is employed with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department before Nov. 1, 2021, and is still employed by June 1, 2022, will receive a $1,000 bonus if they work full time, $480 for half time and $200 for quarter time.
- The Board of Health is seeking licensure for the Harm Reduction Program. Kilkenny said the process is moving efficiently.
The Board of Health will not meet in November, so its next regularly scheduled meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.