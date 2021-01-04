West Virginia reported a record 7,413 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 last week as vaccinations gradually continue.
At least 1,396 people have died since the pandemic began, up 75% in the past month. Compared to other states, West Virginia has the 13th lowest death count per capita. So far, 52,221 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered, with the state now offering shots to any resident 80 years old and older.
Hannah Petracca, public information officer with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department said, for its first allotment the department booked around 100 vaccination appointments, which will take place this week, within an hour of opening registration.
The health department is currently compiling a contact list for residents 80 years of age and older who are interested in receiving the vaccine. To be added to the list call the department at 304-526-3383, Petracca said.
“They are only going to be available … at the health department,” she said. “We need them to call us so we can schedule it because we are going to be the ones to administer the vaccine.”
Petracca said department officials do not know how many doses of the vaccine they will receive at any given time, but they hope the amount they receive increases soon.
The vaccines will be administered inside the health department. COVID-19 drive-thru testing will remain available outside.
Petracca said the department is currently looking into having another administration site to make it easier on vaccine recipients for when the amount of available dosages increases.
“We are looking at other locations, but at this time we don’t have a supply that would demand us to do that just yet,” she said.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed 20 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, including three from from Cabell County — a 97-year-old woman, a 58-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man.
Officials announced Sunday that an officer at the Saint Marys Correctional Center in Pleasants County died Saturday while under treatment for COVID-19. Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer, 58, had worked at the prison since 1998. It marked the first virus-related death of a state corrections employee.
The prison has 253 active cases of the virus.
The state of Ohio reported 5,942 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 67 additional deaths. Lawrence County reported one new COVID-19-related death Monday for a new total of 46. Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported for the county.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear pledged Monday that his state will pick up the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations as he announced more than 2,300 new coronavirus cases and 26 more virus-related deaths.
To accelerate the pace, the goal is for every Kentucky site giving the shots to administer at least 90% of all vaccine within a week of receiving it, the state’s public health commissioner said.
“I’m not OK with the pace that they are currently being provided,” Beshear said at a news conference. “We have too many people out there that are rightfully anxious, and they need to see this whole country pick up the pace. We’re certainly going to do it here in Kentucky.”
As of Sunday, more than 60,400 people had been vaccinated in Kentucky out of more than 174,700 doses received, the governor said. The plan to accelerate vaccinations will include “building up larger operations that we can get more people through,” he said.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department also listed one new death Monday, a 76-year-old woman, and 39 new positive cases of COVID-19. The county has had 45 total COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.
Writer Courtney Hessler contributed to this report.